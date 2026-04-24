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Israel violates ceasefire and launches airstrikes on Lebanon on April 24: There are casualties
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israel violates ceasefire and launches airstrikes on Lebanon on April 24: There are casualtiesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63b7b699-39b2-4c48-8479-262f3e3e9c23/conversions/f7494330-8b79-43f6-8b4c-4c4f8a7115d4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63b7b699-39b2-4c48-8479-262f3e3e9c23/conversions/f7494330-8b79-43f6-8b4c-4c4f8a7115d4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63b7b699-39b2-4c48-8479-262f3e3e9c23/conversions/f7494330-8b79-43f6-8b4c-4c4f8a7115d4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63b7b699-39b2-4c48-8479-262f3e3e9c23/conversions/f7494330-8b79-43f6-8b4c-4c4f8a7115d4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Despite the extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced on April 24, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon, killing six people.
"Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on April 24 resulted in the deaths of six civilians and the injury of two others," the statement read.
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 2,491 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities on March 2.
On April 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the ceasefire for three weeks following talks at the White House.