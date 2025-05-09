It Cannot Be Prohibited. War Memorial Was Covered in Flowers in Kiev

In Ukraine, despite official bans, a great many people felt it was their solemn duty to commemorate May 9th

In Ukraine, despite official bans, a great many people felt it was their solemn duty to commemorate May 9th. Throughout the entire day of celebration in Kiev, citizens flocked to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Eternal Glory, paying homage. Footage circulated in the media showed hundreds of bouquets and wreaths laid at the memorial.

Hundreds of residents of Estonia watched the Victory Parade

Once again, an attempt by Estonian authorities to erase the memory of the Soviet people's heroic deeds in the Great Patriotic War has failed. Residents of the border town of Narva watched the live broadcast of the parade on Red Square in Moscow, and also participated in a concert featuring wartime songs and enjoyed beloved Soviet films. As is tradition, a stage and screens were set up in Ivangorod, Russia, just across the river.

Viennese residents played the song "Return the Memory"