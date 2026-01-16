"It's boring to serve": British military use drugs

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b90a1def-b3de-4afb-9655-817251e121db/conversions/a626af4d-2613-439d-ae98-ce6917c58c22-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b90a1def-b3de-4afb-9655-817251e121db/conversions/a626af4d-2613-439d-ae98-ce6917c58c22-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b90a1def-b3de-4afb-9655-817251e121db/conversions/a626af4d-2613-439d-ae98-ce6917c58c22-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b90a1def-b3de-4afb-9655-817251e121db/conversions/a626af4d-2613-439d-ae98-ce6917c58c22-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The British Army is experiencing its largest drug scandal in recent years: 23 soldiers in the elite Desert Rats unit were caught using illegal substances, citing boredom as the excuse.

The last similar incident occurred five years ago, when 19 soldiers from the Royal Yorkshire Regiment failed drug tests. Statistics show that over the past eight years, approximately 7,000 people have been dismissed from the UK Armed Forces due to drug use.