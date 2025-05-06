Kadyrov asks to be relieved of his post as head of Chechnya

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4294a328-15cc-4f77-87eb-5556cd2ae216/conversions/c3b8cf05-a928-4619-b69f-04b463d39ef4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4294a328-15cc-4f77-87eb-5556cd2ae216/conversions/c3b8cf05-a928-4619-b69f-04b463d39ef4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4294a328-15cc-4f77-87eb-5556cd2ae216/conversions/c3b8cf05-a928-4619-b69f-04b463d39ef4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4294a328-15cc-4f77-87eb-5556cd2ae216/conversions/c3b8cf05-a928-4619-b69f-04b463d39ef4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has asked to be relieved of his post. He said this in an interview with the news agency "Chechnya Today", Vedomosti reports.

Thus, Kadyrov responded to statements circulating in the media about his possible resignation.

"I've heard the rumors too. They write all sorts of different things. On the contrary, I myself ask to be relieved of my post. The other will have his own initiatives, his own vision. I hope that they will support my request," he said.

Kadyrov has long been talking about the possible end of his political career. Back in 2016, when his next term as head of the region was about to expire, the Chechen leader said in an interview with the NTV channel that the state leadership needed to find another person. "My time has already come. There are limits to a man's time." But a month later he clarified that he had no intention of leaving.