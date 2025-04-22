3.67 BYN
Khrenin Invites Qatari Military Personnel for Training in Belarus
A military delegation from Belarus is currently on an official visit to Qatar. The participants, led by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, visited one of the military training centers. Khrenin acquainted himself with the infrastructure and training capabilities of the center and extended an invitation to Qatari officers and military personnel to conduct training exercises in Belarus.
In recent years, Belarus has placed a strong emphasis on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-drone measures, which has piqued the interest of the Qatari side.