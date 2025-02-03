3.43 RUB
Kiev ready to discuss possibility of holding elections with USA
Kiev is ready to discuss with US President Donald Trump's team the possibility of holding elections before the end of the year if the issue is raised by the US administration. This was reported by Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova.
At the same time, she said that so far such a proposal has not been received. And as Politico writes, Washington is pushing the head of the Kiev regime to hold elections, which causes Zelensky and his company to panic.
At the same time, the article claims that elections in the Ukraine are necessary. The authors refer to the statement by the US presidential special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who said that most democratic countries hold elections in times of war.