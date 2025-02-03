Kiev is ready to discuss with US President Donald Trump's team the possibility of holding elections before the end of the year if the issue is raised by the US administration. This was reported by Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova.

At the same time, she said that so far such a proposal has not been received. And as Politico writes, Washington is pushing the head of the Kiev regime to hold elections, which causes Zelensky and his company to panic.