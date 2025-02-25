3.59 BYN
Kiev ready to sign rare earth metals agreement with U.S.
According to the Financial Times, a deal on rare earth metals has been agreed. It is reported that the U.S. made a number of concessions and softened the most radical demands. For example, the amount of $500 billion is no longer listed.
Nevertheless, the basis does not change - Kiev will contribute at least 50% of the sales of its mineral resources, profits from ports and other infrastructure facilities to the fund.
The document will not include any security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, the United States does not object to the funds being invested in the projects located in Ukraine.
However, it is noted that Zelensky, who had previously fought for the right to personally sign the document in the presence of Trump, has achieved his goal and will soon go to the United States. In particular, February 28 is named as a possible date. The leader of the White House has already stated that he is not against the visit of the Kiev leader, if that's what he wants.