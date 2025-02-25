Kiev ready to sign rare earth metals agreement with U.S.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6c5ab93-ff07-4062-be08-514b418a15f3/conversions/08d2af6f-4ceb-4e54-9348-e59c913138c3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6c5ab93-ff07-4062-be08-514b418a15f3/conversions/08d2af6f-4ceb-4e54-9348-e59c913138c3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6c5ab93-ff07-4062-be08-514b418a15f3/conversions/08d2af6f-4ceb-4e54-9348-e59c913138c3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6c5ab93-ff07-4062-be08-514b418a15f3/conversions/08d2af6f-4ceb-4e54-9348-e59c913138c3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to the Financial Times, a deal on rare earth metals has been agreed. It is reported that the U.S. made a number of concessions and softened the most radical demands. For example, the amount of $500 billion is no longer listed.

Nevertheless, the basis does not change - Kiev will contribute at least 50% of the sales of its mineral resources, profits from ports and other infrastructure facilities to the fund.

The document will not include any security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, the United States does not object to the funds being invested in the projects located in Ukraine.