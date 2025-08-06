Belarus and Cuba Plan Joint Development of New Deposits on the Island

Belarusian-Cuban partnership continues to gain momentum. Vitaly Bondarchuk, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Cuba, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, shared insights into the progress achieved through the collaboration between Cuba and the Republic of Belarus.

The ambassador outlined the primary areas of cooperation between the two nations. The first is ensuring Cuba’s food security, notably through the supply of essential foodstuffs. Notably, half of Belarus’s exports to the island consist of skimmed dry milk and whole milk.

Packaging of Dry Skimmed Milk

"Belarusian products are highly regarded in Cuba and are valued by consumers. Currently, in terms of 'price-quality ratio,' we occupy a very favorable niche, and we intend to further develop it," emphasized Vitaly Bondarchuk.

The second key area is collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, characterized by mutual and bilateral projects. Belarus and Cuba have successfully implemented several joint initiatives and continue to expand existing enterprises.

For instance, the first Belarusian-Cuban pharmaceutical enterprise has recently been inaugurated.

Belarus imports top-quality Cuban medications, while over fifty medicines of Belarusian manufacture are registered in Cuba, demonstrating a thriving exchange of pharmaceutical expertise.

The third focus is the development of Cuba’s machinery industry, specifically aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity through the supply of machinery, components, and spare parts for repair facilities.

"We proposed utilizing Belarusian raw materials to produce high-value finished products on Cuban territory. Our Cuban partners enthusiastically supported this idea, and we are now actively working on its implementation," the ambassador clarified.

Vitaly Bondarchuk, Belarusian ambassador to Cuba, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic

Belarus and Cuba are actively advancing cooperation in the realm of joint manufacturing. A promising direction is the establishment of joint enterprises within the dairy sector.

Regarding agricultural machinery, including tractors and attachments, plans are underway to gradually increase local content. This will be achieved through deepening industrial cooperation, technology transfers, sharing of blueprints, training specialists, and supplying necessary equipment.

Cuba’s interest extends beyond Belarusian state enterprises to private businesses showing active engagement. Bondarchuk highlighted the vital role of young entrepreneurs in fostering bilateral cooperation: "I am very pleased with the dynamism of Belarus’s private sector. It is inspiring to see young, energetic entrepreneurs developing modern industries and exploring various avenues of collaboration, including on Cuba."

He also underscored the importance of cooperation in biotechnology and veterinary pharmaceuticals, where Cuba demonstrates significant expertise. Residents of the Great Stone High Technologies Park and other private companies exchange presentations and explore promising avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Regarding supplies from Cuba, Bondarchuk noted that although the country is a leading global producer of nickel, Belarus currently does not purchase nickel or cobalt from the island due to high costs and logistical challenges. However, discussions are underway about the joint development of new deposits.

"We are negotiating the possibility of joint development of new deposits with friendly countries, involving technology transfer, the use of Belarusian equipment, and the formation of service and repair bases," the ambassador stated.