Following discussions between President Putin and Special Envoy Trump, Witcuff, held on August 6th, the White House released a host of important remarks. The negotiations in Moscow were described as remarkably successful.

The contents of these talks have already been discussed by the American president with several European leaders and with Zelensky. Reports suggest that a summit between Putin and Trump could soon be arranged. However, U.S. media offer conflicting perspectives: CBS asserts that there is nothing preventing such a meeting, while CNN indicates that organizing negotiations of this magnitude might simply be too rushed.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated:

"Well, there are very good chances for this. We haven't yet finalized where exactly the meeting will take place, but today we had very productive talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. There is a strong possibility that we could conclude an important round of negotiations and put an end to this stalling. The path has been long, and we still have much to do."

Trump denies that the negotiations yielded a breakthrough, but he claims that significant progress was made. He hopes to facilitate a trilateral meeting involving Zelensky following his discussions with Putin. It is emphasized that Europeans will not be at the negotiating table: the Ukrainian conflict is expected to be resolved without their direct involvement, leaving them in observer roles.