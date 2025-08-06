Lukashenko Congratulates President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself personally, extended his congratulations to President Alassane Dramane Ouattara of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire on the occasion of their national holiday — Independence Day. This information was conveyed by BELTA, citing the press service of the Head of State.

The head of state noted that Côte d'Ivoire ranks among the fastest-growing economies in the world. "This is undoubtedly a compelling testament to the effectiveness of the policies adopted by the authorities and opens new horizons for international cooperation," the congratulatory message stated.

President Lukashenko emphasized that the dialogue between Minsk and Yamoussoukro is founded on principles of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. Belarus considers Côte d'Ivoire one of the most promising trading partners in Africa. "We possess significant potential to expand our collaboration," he pointed out. "We can offer our successful experience in implementing projects across Africa, particularly in areas such as training qualified personnel in various sectors and strengthening food security — including providing machinery and equipment for agricultural mechanization, fertilizers, technologies, and food products."

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that future visits at all levels and active cooperation among business circles will yield substantial results, benefiting both nations.