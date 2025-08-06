Is a social crisis in Germany imminent? Irina Novikova suggests that it might be.

Analysts believe that the world is on the brink of a serious social crisis in Europe, and Germany could be particularly vulnerable. Processes that were previously characteristic only of the United States are now beginning to appear within this European country.

Recent news about grain coffee thefts in stores and self-service shops only leaving pictures of goods—so customers can approach the checkout with a visual reference—has reached the point of absurdity. In an "Actual Interview," Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU, speculated about whether this crisis will develop in waves and escalate rapidly.

“This crisis was foreseen by both Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it’s important to understand whom Germany recently elected as chancellor. It was Friedrich Merz,” she pointed out.

She also recalled the voting map, noting that while many in eastern Germany voted against Merz, he still came to power because the trend could not be overturned. And now, Irina Novikova believes, Germans are reaping the consequences of their choice.

Friedrich Merz in German newspapers**

“Who is Merz? He’s not even German, despite claims that his grandfather was a fascist. Today's chancellor reflects the interests of companies like BlackRock, which promote Democrats and globalization trends. But they don’t consider what to do for the average German or even German entrepreneurs,” she said.