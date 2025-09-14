Kirk's death triggers public insanity in US

The murder of American activist Charlie Kirk triggered public insanity in the US.

In Arizona, a young man tried to destroy a memorial to Kirk. The attacker was wearing a T-shirt with the same image as the alleged killer's long sleeve. Eyewitnesses knocked the offender to the ground and then handed him over to the police.

And in Salt Lake City, FBI officers detained two attackers who allegedly planted an explosive device in the car of the American Fox News channel covering the murder of Kirk. It is noted that the homemade explosive device did not go off.