3.62 BYN
3.12 BYN
3.40 BYN
Kosygin: This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but a continuation of the global confron
Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Belarus, Major-General of the Armed Forces of Belarus Ruslan Kosygin spoke on air of the TV channel “First Informational” about the conflict in Ukraine.
Ruslan Kosygin:
"This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is a continuation of the global confrontation, where the West is on one side and the East is on the other. The West is promoting its interests, its global strategic superiority, to the detriment of other states. On the other side is the position of the Russian Federation, Belarus, the so-called strategic global East, where states are ready to compromise, ready for dialog, but defend their national interests".
“And in this global struggle, Ukraine, unfortunately, is used as an anti-Russian project. And everything that is happening today, including on the battle line in politics, in the economy, does not concern Ukrainian interests,” the expert noted. - There are only the interests of the United States of America here, which are being promoted to the detriment of both the Ukrainian people and the European people”.