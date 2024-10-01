Kosygin: This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but a continuation of the global confron

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Belarus, Major-General of the Armed Forces of Belarus Ruslan Kosygin spoke on air of the TV channel “First Informational” about the conflict in Ukraine.

Ruslan Kosygin:

"This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is a continuation of the global confrontation, where the West is on one side and the East is on the other. The West is promoting its interests, its global strategic superiority, to the detriment of other states. On the other side is the position of the Russian Federation, Belarus, the so-called strategic global East, where states are ready to compromise, ready for dialog, but defend their national interests".