Largest Aurora-26 Military Exercises with Participation of NATO and Ukraine Start in Sweden

On April 27, the largest national exercise, Aurora 26, started in Sweden, local media reports. Military personnel from NATO member states as well as Ukrainian representatives (a total of 18,000 participants), will participate in the maneuvers. The Swedish Armed Forces press service explained the objectives. The focus will be on defending both the Swedish territory and the entire alliance.

Strengthening the defense of strategically important areas will also be a focus. The maneuvers will be held in the southern and central parts of the country: on the island of Gotland and in the Baltic Sea region. The exercises will last until May 13. Residents of the region have been warned of possible inconvenience during this period. This will primarily affect drivers due to convoys of military vehicles on the roads.