Riga has also succumbed to Warsaw's militaristic hysteria - following Poland, Latvia is closing airspace on its eastern borders. Flights over the border with Russia and Belarus will be prohibited for at least a week, starting at 18:00 on Thursday.

On September 11, the drone incident will be discussed at the UN Security Council, and Donald Trump confirmed the continued American military presence in Poland in a telephone conversation with Karol Nawrocki. Currently there are about 10,000 US troops there.