3.64 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.61 BYN
Latvia and Poland Close Skies on Eastern Border
Riga has also succumbed to Warsaw's militaristic hysteria - following Poland, Latvia is closing airspace on its eastern borders. Flights over the border with Russia and Belarus will be prohibited for at least a week, starting at 18:00 on Thursday.
On September 11, the drone incident will be discussed at the UN Security Council, and Donald Trump confirmed the continued American military presence in Poland in a telephone conversation with Karol Nawrocki. Currently there are about 10,000 US troops there.
In connection with the drone raid, Warsaw has also turned to other allies for additional air defense systems and counter-drone equipment. It is already known that Sweden will send aircraft and air defense equipment to the country. In addition, the Czech Republic will provide three helicopters of the special operations unit for Poland.