Latvia to build security belt along borders with Belarus and Russia
The Latvian authorities have announced that they intend to turn a 30-kilometer zone along the borders with Russia and Belarus into state ownership. Such a measure is said to be aimed at ensuring security and eliminating threats from neighboring countries. In fact, the meaning of this measure is clear.
Latvia recently withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. The 30-kilometer belt is most likely to be sown with explosive devices, which will make it completely uninhabitable.
Thus, the already small Latvia will lose hundreds of kilometers of territory that will become permanently unfit for peaceful purposes.