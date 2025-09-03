Foreign SIM Card and a Secret Document: Details Emerge About the Detention of a Polish Spy in Lepel

What secret meeting did a Polish citizen hold in quiet Belarusian Lepel? And why did it end with the brutal detention of a foreigner by Belarusian counterintelligence? What secret document was found among the Polish man's belongings? Who did he get it from? Yevgeny Gorin told the details of the detention in Lepel.

In the town of Lepel, located in the Vitebsk Region, following an intelligence operation conducted by one of Poland’s specialized agencies, Belarusian counter-intelligence detained citizens of both Belarus and Poland.

Among the items seized from the Polish national, Grzegorz Havel, was an eight-page printout—an A4 photocopy of a classified document concerning the Belarusian-Russian exercises "Zapad 2025," bearing a secrecy label.

Further searches revealed that he was born in 1998 and resides in Krakow. But what brought him to Lepel, Belarus? He admitted that his mission was to "gather information about the "Zapad" exercises.

Among his personal belongings, officials found dollars, euros, Bulgarian and Polish currency, as well as Belarusian rubles. An MTS SIM card was also found, which he did not purchase himself, but which was handed to him; it was registered to a different individual.

Irrefutable evidence of his espionage activity was uncovered. Just minutes before his detention, he obtained a secret military document. All of this, along with other details, is fully documented on the video.

It emerged that Grzegorz Havel had established contact via social media with a Belarusian citizen, offering cooperation in the interests of Polish intelligence services. His task was to secretly collect and provide classified information, including details about the command structure and personnel of the Belarusian military counterintelligence.

The intelligence he collected was passed directly to Polish security agencies. Specifically, Grzegorz Havel gathered secret data on Belarusian military facilities for the Internal Security Agency of the Republic of Poland.

In exchange for the information, Havel promised the Belarusian contact monthly payments. In their first exchange, besides money, he delivered other "gifts"—ranging from coffee and chocolates to a mobile phone case designed to jam signals.