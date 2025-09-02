The methods for addressing the Ukrainian question can differ—some advocate fighting to the last man, while others seek peaceful means of resolution. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference following his visit to China, reports RIA Novosti.

From August 31 to September 3, the President of Russia was in China. During his visit, he participated in the SCO summit and held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. Additionally, trilateral talks took place in Beijing between Russia, China, and Mongolia, and Putin, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, engaged in a bilateral dialogue.

"Approaches to settling the issue can be diverse. Some argue, 'We must fight until the last Ukrainian.' Others, as some in Europe are now trying to portray, hold different views. And then there are those—such as representatives of the current American administration, including the President himself—who are attempting to find a solution, and that solution must be pursued through peaceful means," Putin told journalists.