Russian President says he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" on Ukrainian settlement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" on Ukrainian settlement, but Russia is ready to solve the problems by military means, TASS reports.
"Moreover, we see the mood of the current US administration under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump. We see in them not just calls, but a sincere desire to find this solution. It seems to me that there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel. Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to solve all the problems set before us by military means," the president said at a press conference following his visit to China.