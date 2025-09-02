3.70 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.48 BYN
Fico Criticizes EU for Ignoring Celebrations in China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Fico Criticizes EU for Ignoring Celebrations in Chinanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6bffa1e9-8445-4e0b-bbe8-cc66989e8c7c/conversions/516673e1-3834-4c71-80a5-4e1a72adfd87-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6bffa1e9-8445-4e0b-bbe8-cc66989e8c7c/conversions/516673e1-3834-4c71-80a5-4e1a72adfd87-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6bffa1e9-8445-4e0b-bbe8-cc66989e8c7c/conversions/516673e1-3834-4c71-80a5-4e1a72adfd87-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6bffa1e9-8445-4e0b-bbe8-cc66989e8c7c/conversions/516673e1-3834-4c71-80a5-4e1a72adfd87-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The European Union’s neglect of commemorations marking the anniversary of the end of World War II constitutes a significant mistake. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized European politicians for their absence from the events held in China.
Fico emphasized: “If they thought that by doing so they could isolate China’s celebrations of victory in World War II, they were sorely mistaken. If anyone is in isolation today, it is the EU.”
The Slovak Prime Minister also noted that, as the head of a sovereign state, no one will tell him where he can or cannot travel.