The security guarantees sought by Ukraine are a "threatening guarantee" to the European continent and are entirely unacceptable, stated Russia’s official Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Maria Zakharova emphasized that these guarantees are aimed at preserving Ukraine as a staging ground for terrorism and provocations against Russia.

Furthermore, the diplomat noted that the approval by the United States for the potential sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles and the necessary equipment runs counter to the proclaimed desire for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.