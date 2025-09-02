"There Are Issues." What Putin Thinks About Russia-Azerbaijan Relations

There are problems in the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, but interest in developing ties will ultimately put everything in its place, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared this opinion.

"There are always some questions in the relations between countries, arising from current situations or political conjunctures. There are problems, but today I greeted the President of Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev), and I also greeted him and his wife. We exchanged a few words. But I believe that the fundamental relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, and mutual interest in their development, will eventually resolve everything," Putin told journalists during a press conference following his visit to China, responding to a question from RIA Novosti.