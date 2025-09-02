"Polonez" and "Iskander" – How Belarus Can Respond in Case of Military Aggression

In an interview with "Actual Interview," Ruslan Kosygin, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Commission on National Security, discussed the weaponry available to Belarus and how the country guarantees its security.

Belarus is taking all necessary measures to ensure internal security and the security of the Union State. For example, the armed forces are being equipped with the most modern systems—including reconnaissance, electronic warfare (EW), and fire damage tools—that enable real-time strikes against opponents. "The equipment will also include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including strike drones, which have been demonstrated to President Alexander Lukashenko at military ranges," the expert noted.

Kosygin emphasized that the Belarusian military-industrial complex has the capacity to develop and implement such capabilities. He mentioned that during the "West-2025" exercises, the Armed Forces of Belarus will practice the use of UAVs.

He highlighted the existence of the "Polonez" missile complex, capable of striking targets 200–300 km deep into enemy territory, and the "Iskander" missile system. Additionally, by the end of 2025, Belarus will be armed with the "Oreshnik," a tactical nuclear weapon system, which serves as a significant response capability.

Kosygin recalled recent exercises at the "Ashuluk" training ground, where Belarusian air defense units demonstrated excellent results and the ability to counter all forms of air attack—including cruise missiles, drones, and other aerial threats. "In short, we have everything needed to defend the state. These principles are enshrined in the Military Doctrine, the Concept of National Security, as well as in the Military Doctrine of the Union State and the Security Concept of the Union State," he said.

The deputy head also pointed to the Treaty on Collective Security between Russia and Belarus, which serves as a deterrent to any potential military aggression against Belarus. "Comrades, if you dare to attack Belarus, the entire arsenal of Russia—including nuclear weapons—will be deployed immediately," Kosygin warned.

He added that Belarus has been developing missile technology for years. Currently, a joint missile manufacturing project is under consideration. "With what we already possess, we can strike targets from 200 to 5,500 km away. This should make some think," he stated.