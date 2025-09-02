Politicians are dying in Germany. On the eve of local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, seven candidates from the opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) have unexpectedly passed away — the very party that Berlin’s authorities seem to despise.

Official explanations so far cite suicide or cardiac arrest. The police have not ruled out the possibility of foul play, but their uncertainty makes the events appear even more suspicious.

Mathematicians will tell you that such a coincidence — seven deaths within a short period — is virtually impossible to be mere chance for a single party. Yet, instead of addressing internal issues, Chancellor Merz appears to be looking for blame in international politics.