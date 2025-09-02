Belarus Presents Report on Fulfillment of Nuclear Safety Convention

Belarus has prepared a national report detailing its compliance with the Convention on Nuclear Safety in anticipation of the 10th Review Meeting of Contracting Parties. This was announced by BELTA, citing the State Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The document has been developed by the State Nuclear Regulatory Authority in collaboration with relevant government agencies and organizations, in accordance with Belarus's international commitments. The report has been uploaded to the Convention’s platform for further review procedures and is also openly accessible on the State Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s official website.

The national report provides a comprehensive account of Belarus’s efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Convention during 2022–2025. It includes information on the legislative and regulatory frameworks ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, the overseeing authority, licensee responsibilities, safety priorities, financial and human resources, considerations of human factors, quality assurance, safety assessment and verification, radiation protection, emergency preparedness, and other pertinent topics. Additionally, the report reflects Belarus’s initiatives to bolster nuclear and radiation safety in response to challenges and recommendations articulated during the previous 8th and 9th joint review meetings of the Contracting Parties.

A distinctive feature of this national report within the current convention cycle is its updated structure. Particular emphasis is placed on analyzing achievements over the three-year period and on strategies for further development in accordance with the convention’s articles. The report also covers Belarus’s actions concerning the 2015 Vienna Statement on Nuclear Safety, as well as key common issues identified for all Contracting Parties at the previous 2023 convention meeting. These include responding to emergency circumstances affecting the safe operation of nuclear facilities, aging management strategies for nuclear installations, strengthening international cooperation, and other topics.

In accordance with established convention procedures, the next phase involves the review of the reports submitted by other Contracting Parties and the formulation of questions and comments. The defense of national reports is scheduled for April 2026 at the IAEA during the 10th Review Meeting of the Contracting Parties.