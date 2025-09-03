Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump: Europe Should Stop Buying Russian Oil

During a phone call with participants of the "Coalition of the Willing," U.S. President Donald Trump urged European countries to cease purchasing oil from Russia, reports BELTA citing Reuters.

According to a White House spokesperson referenced by the agency, Trump "emphasized that Europe should stop buying Russian oil."

The spokesperson also noted that Russia earned €1.1 billion in a year from selling fuel to the European Union.

On September 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" took place in Paris, where, among other topics, security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.