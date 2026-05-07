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The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again demonstrated its inability to establish cause and effect. The Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and delivered a note of protest following the downing of Ukrainian kamikaze drones near Rēzekne, Latvia, on May 7.

A statement on the ministry's website declares that the conflict in Ukraine "creates the risk of security incidents throughout the region."