3.78 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.32 BYN
Latvian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Diplomat over Ukrainian Drones
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again demonstrated its inability to establish cause and effect. The Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and delivered a note of protest following the downing of Ukrainian kamikaze drones near Rēzekne, Latvia, on May 7.
A statement on the ministry's website declares that the conflict in Ukraine "creates the risk of security incidents throughout the region."
However, they previously claimed that Riga "never gave permission for the use of its airspace for drone strikes against targets in Russia."