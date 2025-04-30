Latvia is erecting a new "iron curtain": parliamentarians have been banned from traveling to Belarus and Russia. The decision, which passed the second reading, is a logical continuation of previous restrictions.

Riga, in its justification, paints an apocalyptic story: allegedly, Minsk and Moscow have turned the borders into "recruiting centers" where every Latvian is a potential target. However, behind this facade lies another fear: that citizens, having seen the lives of their neighbors without propaganda filters, will begin to ask uncomfortable questions. Comparisons of, for example, energy prices, the level of social support, or at least roads are more eloquent than any surveys and propaganda.