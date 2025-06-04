3.78 BYN
Lavrov: Zelensky's Rejection of Russia's Ceasefire Proposal is Grave Mistake
Vladimir Zelensky responded with a categorical rejection to Russia's proposal for a two- or three-day ceasefire to allow for the collection of fallen soldiers' bodies along the contact line. This was reported by TASS, citing a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and government officials, according to BELTA.
"In light of what was said about the proposal for a two- or three-day pause to properly recover the bodies of those fallen—perhaps with some wounded still remaining—I consider this simply a grave error on the part of the Kiev regime. I mean Zelensky's categorical and blunt refusal of this proposal," Lavrov emphasized.