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Lithuania is discussing Belarusian potash fertilizers with the United States. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

He noted that this issue is on the agenda and that Vilnius is taking various considerations into account. He also noted that sanctions against Belarus remain in effect until the end of February 2027, and "there are currently no ways, means, or reasons to reconsider anything at the EU level."

As a reminder, the United States recommended that Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine lift sanctions on Belarusian potash and open transit for it through their territories. This was stated in a letter from US Special Representative for Belarus John Coale to the three capitals.