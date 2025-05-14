Official Vilnius has repeatedly stated these intentions. But the source of funds for such expenditures was not clear; it was assumed that the EU would provide the money, but Brussels did not have it. Now, apparently, Lithuanians will have to take loans.

The Germans are facing similar problems: here the new government is ready to increase military spending to 5% of GDP in order to meet the new NATO requirements. As early as 2025, the country's Ministry of Defense is to receive 60 billion, and this is just the beginning. Suddenly it turned out that money is not everything: there are simply not enough people in Germany willing to serve in the army under contract. The authorities are studying the possibility of restoring compulsory military service.