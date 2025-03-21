3.66 BYN
Lithuania Prepares to Participate in "Peacekeeping" Mission in Ukraine
Lithuania announced plans to send troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire, as stated by the country's President Gitanas Nausėda. While the exact number of Lithuanian forces was not specified, he emphasized that all coalition countries must commit to supporting Ukraine.
Currently, efforts led by the United Kingdom and France to form an international peacekeeping contingent for deployment in Ukraine remain in the discussion phase. A meeting of military leaders from the "coalition of the willing" took place in London the day before, where the details of troop deployment to Ukraine were discussed.
At the same time, Moscow has warned that the presence of NATO troops, under any flag or in any capacity on Ukrainian territory, is considered a threat to Russia.