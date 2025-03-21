Lithuania Prepares to Participate in "Peacekeeping" Mission in Ukraine

Lithuania announced plans to send troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire, as stated by the country's President Gitanas Nausėda. While the exact number of Lithuanian forces was not specified, he emphasized that all coalition countries must commit to supporting Ukraine.

Currently, efforts led by the United Kingdom and France to form an international peacekeeping contingent for deployment in Ukraine remain in the discussion phase. A meeting of military leaders from the "coalition of the willing" took place in London the day before, where the details of troop deployment to Ukraine were discussed.