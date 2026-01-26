Militarization policy in the Baltic States is reaching a new level. Lithuania has proposed to Poland to militarize the Suwalki Gap (a narrow strip of land stretching from the Belarusian border to the Kaliningrad Oblast border).

Vilnius recently allocated €100 million to create a large training ground there, and Nausėda proposed to Warsaw to expand it by incorporating its land. Despite the discontent of Lithuanian farmers, who are confiscating tens of hectares of land for the construction of a military facility, the authorities clearly have no regard for the people. Nausėda believes this will be a unique defense initiative within NATO.