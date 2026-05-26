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Lithuania Starts Talking about Universal Conscription
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Vilnius, talk of universal conscription has begun. Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė has confirmed the inevitability of a transition to this model.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas believes the country is already moving toward universal conscription. He stated that through the efforts of commandant's offices, riflemen, and the army, Lithuanian society is being prepared for training in how to act and defend itself in the event of war.
The minister called for the preparation of the appropriate infrastructure, instructors, and sufficient weapons. It is likely that funds will again be diverted from social spending or demanded from Brussels.