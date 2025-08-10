Lithuania to Conduct "Fierce Wolf - 2025" Military Drills Near Belarusian Border

Lithuania will carry out military exercises titled "Fierce Wolf - 2025" near the border with Belarus, according to sputnik.by, citing the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

The tactical field exercises are scheduled to take place from August 11 to 20 in the Varėna district, which borders the Grodno Region of Belarus.

Approximately 350 military personnel and 50 units of equipment will participate in the drills.

During the first week, infantry companies and the battalion headquarters will be repositioned to the Varėna area. Lithuanian armed forces will conduct defensive operations in local settlements using combat vehicles Vilkas and other military equipment.

In the second week, units will carry out live-fire exercises at the divisional level on the Gajžunai training ground.

The Defense Ministry warned that there may be intense movement of military equipment on the roads during the exercises.