The Lithuanian authorities continue to increase the expenses for lawyers, who will defend the official Vilnius against Belaruskali's claims. Another 156.6 thousand euros have been allocated for the lawyers, at that the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport borrowed the money. A little earlier, the lawyers had already received two tranches - 300 thousand and half a million euros.

Belaruskali is demanding almost 12 billion in compensation from Lithuania for its losses due to unauthorized termination of contracts. Apparently, Vilnius is afraid of failing in the suite in the Court of Arbitration in The Hague. Lithuania has already spent a million on lawyers.

Hundreds of millions in lost profits from Belarusian transit. The country bore all these losses on its own shoulders because Belarusian potash, according to Vilnius, is a strategic threat to Lithuania.