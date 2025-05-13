Lithuanian Parliament Violates Constitution - Vaitkus Forced to Amend Election Program

When the Lithuanian politician submitted his program to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC)—which, according to him, consisted of just 18 proposals—he was immediately given an ultimatum: he had to amend the program, or it would not be published.

They claimed that my program challenged Lithuania's international agreements, particularly with NATO, said Eduardas Vaitkus

“In my platform, I proposed that only the Lithuanian people should decide whether we participate in the aggressive military bloc NATO or not,” the former presidential candidate explained. “Lithuanian law states that the fundamental principles and objectives of the Lithuanian state must be decided by the people through a referendum.”

The second accusation was that the program was an attempt to mock the Ukrainian people. Vaitkus’s proposal read:

“Against this backdrop, the President of Lithuania kisses the Ukrainian flag, while the Lithuanian government allows Ukrainians to disregard Lithuanian laws. Are we strangers here?”

“I see here complaints directed at the Lithuanian authorities. But do you see an attempt to mock the Ukrainian people?” the politician posed rhetorically.

The third accusation involved calling the Lithuanian government traitors.

“You shouldn’t call them that. But why not?” Vaitkus replied. “I explained that the previous Seimas violated the Lithuanian Constitution.”

For example, the parliament unanimously approved a Lithuanian-American military agreement concerning a military base in Šiauliai. As Vaitkus pointed out, the Constitution states that foreign military bases cannot be established in Lithuania. Yet, the Constitutional Court argued, “Perhaps it’s permissible because we are NATO members, and Lithuania manages and owns this base.”