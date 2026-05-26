London and Warsaw to Sign Security and Defense Treaty on May 27

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The British Prime Minister's Office announced that a security and defense treaty will be signed in London on May 27 between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, TASS reports.

The document will improve border ⁠security, tackle organized crime and deepen defense cooperation with the European Union.

" This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defense and security relationship ⁠with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous," Starmer's office quoted him as saying. "The treaty also reaffirms my commitment to working more closely with our European partners to strengthen security, expand opportunities for our citizens, and ensure stability across the continent".

The statement says that the UK and Poland intend to "pool expertise and industrial capabilities to develop and produce next-generation sophisticated weapons and secure sovereign value chains."

In particular, this includes "the design and development of new air defense capabilities," "strengthening air and missile defense systems, and deepening interoperability across all domains." Specifically, the parties plan to launch joint production of next-generation medium-range air defense missiles.

The countries plan to intensify "the use of unmanned systems to strengthen NATO's eastern flank with next-generation ground capabilities."

"As part of this initiative, the joint land forces will conduct large-scale joint exercises to enhance interoperability in counter-drone, electronic warfare, and engineering support, and to develop ground forces that will remain at the forefront of future combat operations through the use of breakthrough technologies," Starmer's office stated. Furthermore, the text states that the British Prime Minister intends to discuss with Tusk the "surge in hybrid attacks" in Europe.