Macron and Merz Try to Justify Fabulous Spending on Weapons
On June 24, the NATO Summit starts in The Hague. Against this backdrop, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz have released a joint populist article. Its goal is to justify the enormous spending on armament.
In the publication, the politicians called Russia the main threat to Europe. Moscow allegedly seeks to destabilize the situation in the EU countries and challenges the world order. And Paris and Berlin intend to preserve it by putting pressure on Russia.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is a bearer of the same rhetoric. At a press conference before the North Atlantic Alliance Summit, journalists put the question: "What is his opinion based on about a possible Russian attack on NATO states within the next five years?" Rutte was unable to answer the question and referred to the opinion of a certain intelligence community.