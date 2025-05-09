A "support group" of certain European politicians, primarily advocates for continued military aid to Ukraine and, consequently, the prolongation of the conflict with Russia, has arrived in Kiev.

The list of visitors is brief and quite predictable—France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They traveled together by special train.

In Kiev, they were already joined by former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. It is expected that during their meeting with President Zelensky, they will discuss further support for Ukraine.