3.76 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.38 BYN
Malaysia's capital flooded
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Malaysia's capital floodednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c00bbe53-1044-4c2f-ba72-a47bd5748663/conversions/1fa13462-e658-4c64-93ef-831cb9660f9a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c00bbe53-1044-4c2f-ba72-a47bd5748663/conversions/1fa13462-e658-4c64-93ef-831cb9660f9a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c00bbe53-1044-4c2f-ba72-a47bd5748663/conversions/1fa13462-e658-4c64-93ef-831cb9660f9a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c00bbe53-1044-4c2f-ba72-a47bd5748663/conversions/1fa13462-e658-4c64-93ef-831cb9660f9a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Malaysia's capital flooded. Kuala Lumpur was hit by torrential rains.
Water rose to the level of car windows, paralyzing traffic, and closing the metro. Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the affected areas, and schools and homes were damaged.
Several hundred emergency services personnel have been deployed to deal with the aftermath.
Forecasters warn that heavy rains will continue in the coming days. This is the worst flooding in Kuala Lumpur in years.