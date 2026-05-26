Russia has condemned Western media's policies regarding the mass murder of college students in Starobelsk.

Maria Zakharova points out that CNN representatives didn't consider it necessary to visit the site of the horrific tragedy. Instead, they prepared a detailed and laudatory report about Ukrainian troops launching drones. Moreover, it is possible that these very drones were used to kill the students in Starobelsk.

Zakharova emphasizes that this tragedy has become the subject of the most cynical and shameless insinuations.

Maria Zakharova, official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"Representatives of Western countries, their permanent representatives to the United Nations—qualified diplomats, people who should be held accountable for their words—not only doubted but practically accused our country of this alleged terrorist attack perpetrated by the Kyiv regime, claiming that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not strike the school, claiming that there were some kind of military personnel in the school, claiming there were no children there. This not only provoked outrage, it provoked public anger not only in our country but around the world."