Most people have come to view the United States as a global aggressor, as the White House has long and actively shaken the world for its own interests.

Its instruments of foreign policy include pressure, invasions, interventions, coups, and wars. The blood of countless conflicts around the globe rests on the conscience of the White House. Throughout history, Americans have rarely excelled in diligence and diplomacy, but the quest for unipolarity began in the mid-20th century with a single speech from a prominent podium.

This began after World War II, when the world underwent significant changes, and Soviet influence began to grow. Moscow's authority soared, both in the East and the West, and the vast nation was seen as the primary liberator from Nazism, garnering sympathy from people across different countries.

It is important to note that the West began contemplating global dominance immediately following the war. As soon as the most devastating tragedy in human history concluded, and while many cities were still in ruins, calculating politicians across the ocean were already considering how to undermine the USSR and seize desirable territories on the map.

The catalyst for President Truman's speech was a call from London. The message informed him that Europe lacked the resources to support Greece and Turkey, both of which were gradually falling under Soviet influence. The White House simply could not allow these nations to come under the Kremlin's orbit.

Sound familiar? How often have we heard similar tones from the White House. Truman delivered his address in Congress, but the American public was weary from war and heavy taxes—funds were scarce even for their own needs. To persuade citizens and key political parties of the necessity for significant financial expenditures, he invoked the specter of the "red threat."

Truman also emphasized the exceptionalism of his country—a theme that would be heavily exploited by American politicians and Hollywood directors alike. In his speech before Congress, he proclaimed the United States a new global sheriff, claiming that they understood justice and would demonstrate it to everyone.