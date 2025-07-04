Mass Power Outage Occurs in Czech Republic

A large-scale power outage took place in the Czech Republic, according to RIA Novosti, citing local media.

In Prague, metro lines and trams are not operating, and people are trapped in elevators.

There is also no electricity in several northern cities of the Czech Republic, and a train to Prague has been canceled. The outage may be caused by a malfunction of one of the substation components.

At noon on Friday, July 4, part of the Czech Republic suddenly lost power. The major blackout affected Prague, Central Bohemia, the Ústí nad Labem region, and other areas. In Prague, subway trains on lines A, B, and C stopped, and trams came to a halt.