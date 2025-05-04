Media: Indian Air Force on High Alert at Border with Pakistan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) at the border with Pakistan has been placed on high alert. This is reported by TASS, citing The Times of India newspaper.

Crews of fighter aircraft squadrons with full armament at forward bases in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab are on constant readiness for immediate combat sorties. French-purchased multirole Rafale fighters with Scalp air-to-ground cruise missiles with a range of over 300 km can be involved in combat missions.

The readiness of aviation at Indian military airfields has also been increased due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistani servicemen, which occurred on the night of May 5 in eight sectors along the entire Line of Control in Kashmir, the publication notes.