The events within the framework of the meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are continuing.

The strict architectural lines of the building, but with an oriental softness in the color indoors. Everything is on the edge here. Without unnecessary words, clearly and according to the protocol. This is how the meeting of Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng with the secretaries of the security councils of the SCO member states took place.

Just from the official part of the event, one can understand that China is presiding over the organization. These days, a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries is taking place in Beijing. And this is already the 20th meeting.

The Belarusian delegation is headed by State Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich. And for Belarus, this participation in the meeting now is in the status of a full member of the SCO.

According to the official part, first, Mr. Han Zheng personally greeted each head of the delegation. Protocol filming, camera flashes, and only a few minutes are allocated for the media.

After lunch, the main part of the meeting of the secretaries of the SCO security councils. These days in Beijing, like-minded countries - 10 participants: China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and, of course, Belarus.

All are united by a common understanding of global processes, ready to demonstrate the advantages of equal cooperation without Western dictates through concrete actions and example. In 2024, at a meeting in Astana, when Belarus still had observer status, but the country was already loudly declaring itself, the situation in the SCO's area of responsibility was discussed.