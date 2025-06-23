Belarus and Russia Prepare Foreign Ministry Report on Human Rights Situation in Certain Countries

Belarus and Russia have prepared a joint report by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Russia titled 'On the Human Rights Situation in Certain Countries,' reports BELTA.

"The second joint report of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on the human rights situation in certain countries is yet another confirmation of close Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the field of international collaboration in human rights protection," said the Foreign Ministry’s press service. "The document aims to draw attention to the challenges and threats faced by the modern international community in the area of human rights."

With their indiscreet approach to issues of promoting and protecting human rights, Western countries completely undermine their own claims of the universality of human rights. Instead, they use this issue to serve their political interests by interfering in the internal affairs of states they find inconvenient, which have their own independent foreign policy agendas and uphold their own historical, cultural, and religious values and norms.

'The negative examples cited in this report from current and recent past, most of which are widely known, serve as convincing evidence of the need for the entire constructive international community to mobilize efforts to successfully counter these challenges. Only in this way will it be possible to eradicate colonialism, neocolonial thinking, racism, racial discrimination, and related forms of intolerance. Such a system could also prevent attempts by individual countries to manipulate the international legal system and misuse its universal human rights mechanisms for their own benefit,' emphasized the Foreign Ministry.