Iran Delivers Statement Announcing Ceasefire with Israel

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has issued a statement on the entry into force of the ceasefire regime with Israel, BelTA reports citing TASS.

The statement also says that Iran is ready to respond decisively to any subsequent aggression in the event of a violation of the ceasefire by Israel or the United States.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in turn, said that the country had been preparing in advance to restore nuclear facilities, and is currently assessing the damage caused.

Earlier, it became known that Israel agreed to Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in Iran. The Israeli side also assured that it would respond decisively to any violation of the ceasefire.