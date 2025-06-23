Trump: Israel is turning away planes and will not strike Iran

Israel is turning away planes and will not strike Iran - this was the statement made by President Donald Trump after a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to Trump, if it were not for the American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, there would be no ceasefire agreement. So, this morning, the parties to the conflict agreed to a ceasefire.

The previous evening, Iran carried out a series of warning strikes on an American military base in Qatar. The missiles were intercepted, but Tehran's powerful signal was heard.

Mohammed bin Al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar:

"Our friends in the United States asked Qatar to contact the Iranian side to find out how ready they are for a ceasefire. We made the necessary calls, which led to the announcement of a truce. It was made by the President of the United States. And we welcome this announcement. Despite the violations that we saw today, we hope that the ceasefire will hold, that everything returns to the diplomatic course."

Tel Aviv declared that the operation's objectives were fulfilled.

Tehran, in an official address to citizens, called the truce "a victory that forced the enemy to repent and stop."