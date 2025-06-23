Israel Agrees to U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dce7775f-e065-4434-87ce-127e1d714c7d/conversions/c6f7154e-bd36-4601-975b-9380974f03e8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dce7775f-e065-4434-87ce-127e1d714c7d/conversions/c6f7154e-bd36-4601-975b-9380974f03e8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dce7775f-e065-4434-87ce-127e1d714c7d/conversions/c6f7154e-bd36-4601-975b-9380974f03e8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dce7775f-e065-4434-87ce-127e1d714c7d/conversions/c6f7154e-bd36-4601-975b-9380974f03e8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Israel believes that it has accomplished all the goals of its operation against Iran, eliminating "the double existential threat", associated with Tehran's missile and nuclear programs, TASS Reports.

"In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," the statement said.

According to it, Netanyahu convened a Security Cabinet meeting yesterday with the participation of army and intelligence service officials to discuss the country’s security and announce the implementation of all the operation’s goals. "Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat - on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles. The Israel Defense Forces also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the Iranian military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets," the statement notes.

The Israeli side also thanked Trump and the U.S. for their support in defense and for participating in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat. "In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers. This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel," the Netanyahu 's office suggests.